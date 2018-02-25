Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Elland-based CGI and animation studio Virtual Resolution has signed a four-year deal with Lidl to support the discount supermarket’s expansion across the UK.

Virtual Resolution, which specialises in 3D visualisation and augmented reality, will work with Lidl’s national development team to create 3D visualisations and CGIs to help with public engagement and the planning process.

The deal puts Virtual Resolution at the forefront of 3D in retail design and follows its work with Lidl on a number of projects over the past few years, including CGIs, drone photography and photo montages.

Tim Power, managing director of Virtual Resolution, said: “We’re delighted to strengthen our relationship with Lidl following the success of our work with them so far.

“We have one of the UK’s largest in-house teams of specialist creative artists with a wealth of experience in CGI and 3D visualisation and so are perfectly placed to provide Lidl with the support they need as they look to grow the business in the UK.”

Recent investment in its in-house expertise and the introduction of cutting-edge technology to its studio has helped Virtual Resolution expand its capabilities and win major projects. The team works regularly with property developers, architects, interior designers, local authorities, retailers and film studios on a variety of projects.

Last year, the Elland firm signed a two-year framework agreement with retirement housebuilder McCarthy & Stone to produce CGIs, verified views and marketing films for schemes and campaigns across the UK. Virtual Resolution also won the CGI & Visualisation Award at the Society of British and International Design for its work supporting the redevelopment of the DeVere Tortworth Court Hotel.

Tim said: “It’s almost 10 years since Virtual Resolution was launched and in that time we’ve built a reputation for our expertise, knowledge and creativity.

“We continue to strengthen our team and remain dedicated to staying ahead of the latest developments in CGI and virtual reality.

“We’ve worked with companies both at home and abroad to support them with planning and marketing, and our clients see us as a safe pair of hands for major projects.

“The planning process takes a long time and companies need to know the studio they use for 3D and augmented reality support is going to be around right to the very end.”