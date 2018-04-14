Huddersfield unites to celebrate art of Bhangra dancing at University

Huddersfield unites to celebrate art of Bhangra dancing at University

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Music and movement from India and the Far East came to Huddersfield as part of World Bhangra Day.

Hardeep Sahota, an arts teacher and research fellow at the University of Huddersfield, organised a free bhangra workshop in the large hall in the university’s Oastler Building.

The participants joined – in spirit – millions of people around the world taking part in the celebration.

Several youngsters were among those learning new dance moves from members of community group VIRSA at the fun event, which also aimed to give participants a better understanding of other communities and their heritage.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The day also included an exhibition including art, photography and archive material held at the Lawrence Batley Theatre, which traced the shared heritage and origins of bhangra.

There was also a symposium based on bhangra at the University’s Researches Hub and co-ordinated by academic Dr Rajinder Dudrah, author of the Soho Road to the Punjab.

World Bhangra Day concluded with a concert at Huddersfield Town Hall with performances by VIRSA and local schoolchildren.

Hardeep, who has written a book on how Huddersfield has played a pivotal role in bhangra’s heritage, has been working with schools across Kirklees teaching young people about the heritage of bhangra through VIRSA. The workshops are designed for people of all abilities, including those with special needs and disabilities.