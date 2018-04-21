The video will start in 8 Cancel

Cyclists descended on Huddersfield town centre to campaign for better treatment.

Bike riders of all ages and types took part in a mass ride from the Magic Rock Tap to St Georges Square today (Saturday) where they met supporters of ‘Space for Cycling’ in Kirklees.

The rally and campaign was part of a national day of action to press for more support for bicycles from councillors.

A number of Kirklees Council members attended and they were asked to back the bikes by voting into a mock ballot box in front of the crowd.

Kirklees Cycling Campaign chairman John Lewis said: “We want our political leaders to make cycling a safer and attractive option for everyone in Kirklees.

“Provision for cycling should be universal, providing a safe, convenient and enjoyable transport choice for people of all ages and abilities for their everyday journeys.

“This means segregated routes for cyclists on busy roads and integrating good cycling and walking provision into Kirklees’ future road plans.

“We would like to see traffic management in town centres to make cycling and walking simpler and easier and the development of ‘quiet routes’ where cyclists and pedestrians are able to use roads that are not ‘through routes’ for motor vehicles.”

He added: “Unlocking cycling’s potential to be the primary, routine local transport choice will bring great improvements to everyone’s quality of life – not just for the people who start cycling.

“It will help address many of the serious environmental, public health and local economic development challenges that the UK faces.

“Over the past decades we have got used to using the car for just about every journey we make.

“Car journeys of three miles or less are common.

“If our roads were made more suitable it would encourage many of us to use a bike for our short journeys.

“We’d all benefit if we did this.

“Roads would be less congested and our active travel would help us to be healthier and have a better quality of life.”