The murder of three people in a house near Mirfield shocked Victorian England. Andrew Robinson reports on an 1847 case which was said to be ‘unequalled for atrocity and brutality’.

Water Royd House became known locally as ‘Murder House’ following the savage murders of an elderly couple and a young woman in the early summer of 1847.

The victims were James Wraith, 77, his wife Ann, 67, and Caroline Ellis, a 21 year old servant who was due to be married.

They were found dead inside the locked house after a young relative called round and noticed blood trickling under an old wooden door and onto stone steps.

Contemporary reports painted an extremely grisly scene inside the property.

The body of Caroline Ellis was found bludgeoned, her head split open and her teeth on the floor. The killer had slit her throat.

Further into the house the body was Ann Wraith was found. Her throat was gashed and her skull smashed in.

The body of James Wraith, found in the parlour, bore similar injuries. So deep was the cut to his throat that his head was almost completely severed.

Laid upon his chest was an open cut throat razor, smeared in blood and bearing James Wraith’s own name on the handle.

Mr Wraith’s pockets had been turned out and close to his body lay a bloodstained kitchen poker which weighed about four pounds and was 2ft long. The motive for the murders was thought to be theft.

In the kitchen were the remains of food which suggested the family had been disturbed during their midday meal.

A message was sent to the local constable but before he reached the scene, dozens of locals had already entered the house and removed objects as souvenirs, according to an account in the book Yorkshire Murders.

Soon after, police had their first suspect, an Irish hawker called Michael McCabe who had been seen approaching the house earlier that day.

A second man, Patrick Reid, 25, also a door-to-door salesman, was picked up by police after McCabe provided more information to officers.

Both men were committed to York on a charge of wilful murder. Both were later found guilty but in a dramatic twist the court was told that Patrick Reid had confessed to killing all three members of the household and had exonerated McCabe.

The court had heard that Mr Wraith’s watch, and other property of the murdered family, had been discovered in a house in Ireland occupied by Reid’s mother.

Reid’s confession, later printed in The Leeds Mercury, said: “I alone am guilty of the murder of Caroline Ellis, James Wraith and Ann Wraith and Michael McCabe now also lying under the sentence of death...had nothing whatever to do with the murder...”

Reid admitted that he had gone to the house with the intention of robbery.

The confession stated: “About a month previous to the murder the thought suggested itself to my mind that I would rob his (Wraith’s) house, having frequently conversed with the servant girl about the money he was possessed of.

“I got up about nine o’clock on the 12th of May, and thinking it was Dewsbury fair, I would not go a hawking that day.

“I afterwards changed my mind and went about 10 o’clock to Kilty’s house...I saw Mrs Kilty and then I got the soldering iron from her...I then went home and got my basket ready to go a hawking and put the soldering iron under the papers in the bottom of the basket.

“I had then resolved to rob and murder the family of Mr Wraith. I then went over to Mirfield and called at several places on my way. I called at Lockwood’s house about half past twelve and proceeded from there down the footpath to Mr Wraith’s house.

“I went into the kitchen and sat on the table talking to the servant girl who was cleaning the fender. After I had been in the house five or ten minutes, I took out the soldering iron and hit her on the head.

“She shrieked out and staggered to the door, which she tried to open. I prevented her and struck her again, and she then fell. I then went into the passage and met Mr Wraith coming out of the cellar with some beer in a silver tankard and struck him a blow with the soldering iron.

“The iron flew out of the handle. Mr Wraith staggered into the parlour. I met Mrs Wraith coming into the passage to see what was the noise and I struck her with the iron part of the soldering iron. I then went into the kitchen and got the poker and struck them each two or three blows. I then rifled the pockets of Mr Wraith and took his watch and took the ring off Mrs Wraith’s finger.”

Reid then said he heard a knock on the door. He answered it to find a man (McCabe) who he didn’t know.

“McCabe inquired if I wanted anything - I said ‘no sir’. I thought the man would not know me; if he had I would have murdered him too. I then shut and bolted the door and ransacked the drawers and found in one of them a razor case, out of which I took one and cut the throats of all three parties. I then washed my hands and wiped them on a towel. I then quitted the house, locked the kitchen door and threw the soldering iron and key in the well, near the back door, and then went home by the footpath.”

Reid said he had found about £8-£9 in the house.

Patrick Reid was hanged at York on January 18 1848. People began making their way to York days before the public execution.

Extra carriages were added to trains to deal with the estimated 30,000 people who watched the execution.

According to one account, the hangman Nathanial Howard tied the noose too loosely and instead of breaking his neck, the prisoner was strangled. It was claimed that the body twitched for two hours before it finally became still.

Michael McCabe was sentenced to transportation for life, despite his pleas of innocence and Reid’s confession.

A large stone memorial commemorating the murders was later placed in front of the Baptist Zion Chapel. It remembers “a whole family most barbarously murdered at Mid-Day AD 1847.”