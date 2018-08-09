Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Credit reference agencies are hoovering up the personal data of thousands of people in Kirklees, which is then sold on to banks.

Kirklees Council has confirmed it makes annual sales of registered voters’ details, sometimes with monthly updates, to the UK’s “big four” credit companies.

These credit reference agencies, or CRAs, include Nottingham-based Experian, Cardiff-based Crediva, Leeds-based Callcredit UK, which is now known as TransUnion, and the US giant Equifax.

A CRA gathers information about a person’s credit history to create a report and calculate a score. This information is then made available to lenders, including banks.

Other information comes from the electoral roll or register held by local authorities such as Kirklees.

Since 2012/13 Kirklees has made multiple sales to the big four CRAs as well as Aristotle International Europe Ltd and marketing company Equiniti Data, based in Exeter. Payments to the council totalled just under £30,000.

Via a Freedom of Information request the council confirmed that it made regular sales of voters’ details from the electoral roll to CRAs.

Specifically it revealed: “Regulation 114 of the Representation of the People Regulations 2001 (as amended) (RPR 2001) allows for the sale of the register and monthly updates to credit reference agencies.

“An agency can only use the register that they have been supplied with for checking credit applications, complying with money laundering laws, preventing fraud and assessing credit risk.”

Kirklees is governed by guidance laid down by the Electoral Commission over how much it can charge for supplying voters’ details via the electoral roll or register.

For a data copy it can charge £20 plus £1.50 for each 1,000 entries (or remaining part of 1,000 entries) in it.

And for a printed copy it can charge £10 plus £5.00 for each 1,000 entries (or remaining part of 1,000 entries) in it.

The £20 charge for a data copy or the £10 charge for a paper copy applies to the whole of each register that the Electoral Registration Officer maintains.

The charges came into effect this year.

Callcredit UK, which was recently bought out by TransUnion, works with some of the UK’s biggest banks “to improve lenders’ understanding of their customers’ indebtedness and ability to repay”.

Its website states: “We are now the UK’s second largest credit reference agency (CRA).”

One senior Liberal Democrat councillor said personal data should be used appropriately.

Clr Cahal Burke commented: “At a time when council budgets are under pressure from the Conservative government, it can be a useful source of revenue.

“However there is an argument that the register should only be used for purposes related to elections and referendums.

“There is a choice and the easiest way to opt out of the edited register is when filling out your annual electoral registration form.”