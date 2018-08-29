Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A retired fireman drove into a parked car after enjoying birthday drinks with friends.

Timothy Hamer was more than twice over the legal limit when he collided with the vehicle in Mirfield.

The former firefighter was returning home after celebrating his 68th birthday at a local cricket club.

He was banned from the road for almost two years after pleading guilty to driving while over the prescribed limit.

The incident happened on August 5 when the owner of the damaged car was standing on his front porch overlooking Shillbank Lane.

He noticed a Hyundai Terracan driving past followed by a loud bang when it hit his Nissan which was parked on the road.

This caused damaged to wing mirrors belonging to both vehicles.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones told Kirklees magistrates : “The witness put his shoes on and went after the vehicle.

“He spoke to the driver and asked him if he had been drinking.

“Mr Hamer said that he had and the witness removed the keys from the ignition and reported the matter to police.

Hamer, of North Road in Ravensthorpe , appeared unsteady on his feet when the officers attended at the scene.

He was arrested after failing a roadside breath test and further samples taken at the police station showed that he had 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This is more than twice the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Hamer admitted to police that he’d drunk two pints but these were bought for him by somebody else and so he didn’t know what brand they were.

He said he was aware that he’d caused damage to the other car and was planning to turn around but had nowhere to stop.

Hamer said: “It’s my fault. It’s ridiculous for me to get into the car but I thought I’d be okay.”

Fazaila Kauser, mitigating, told magistrates that her client retired from the fire service in 2008 after 30 years.

She said: “On the date it was his 68th birthday and he went to the local cricket club to meet friends.

“After having two pints of lager he decided to drive back home and on his way back there was a vehicle coming towards him.

“He swerved to the side and his wing mirror connected with a parked vehicle.

“It’s unfortunate for him that this happened on his birthday.

“He went out to celebrate and had a bit too much to drink.

“He appreciates it could have been a worse situation if somebody was hurt.”

Magistrates banned Hamer from driving for 20 months.

He will have to pay £450 fine, £85 costs and £45 victim surcharge.