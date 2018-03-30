The video will start in 8 Cancel

A version of Shakespeare’s Tempest – made for the under-fives and filmed at Huddersfield’s Lawrence Batley Theatre – has been praised by parents.

The 50-minute programme, made in collaboration with the Royal Shakespeare Company and featuring CBeebies favourite Justin Fletcher, was filmed on stage at the theatre in February in front of an audience of local schoolchildren.

The play, which used Shakespeare’s dialogue with some integrated explanation, featured young performers from Slaithwaite-based theatre company Shabang!

It was screened on CBeebies this morning and will be aired on CBeebies again at 4pm today and at 4.45pm on Easter Monday. It will remain on the BBC iPlayer for 30 days.

The production follows a CBeebies version of A Midsummer Night’s Dream in 2016 which won the RTS programme award 2017 for best children’s programme.

RSC actor Steven Kynman reprised his role as William Shakespeare while Jenni Dale starred as Swashbuckle’s Captain Captain and Justin Fletcher played the Shakespearean role of Caliban.

Parents posted pictures of their children engrossed in the programme as they praised the production on Twitter.

One parent shared a picture of her child standing in front of the television, captioned: “18 months old riveted to Shakespeare. You’ve done it.”

Another wrote: “The only thing worth paying my TV licence for, the absolutely brilliant CBeebies tempest. Watching my 4 year old mesmerised is just magic. You’ve done it again @CBeebiesHQ.”

Another mother shared a snap of her little boy watching on television, captioned: “Definitely worth the wait. Sat enthralled. We all are. The commentary and explanation is great. Perfectly balanced @StevenKynman @Jennie-Dale Love it!!”

One father wrote: “My 3-year-old now officially knows more Shakespeare than I do.”

Another parent said: “Wow, my 17-month-old is absolutely glued to CBeebiesTempest. I’ve never seen the kid so quiet in my life! It’s been over 15 minutes since he’s destroyed anything in my house; he’s that enthralled.”