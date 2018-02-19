Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Yorkshire Police rejected 13 applicants last year after they tested positive for drugs.

Ten of the applicants were for student police officers - those hoping to train to become PCs - and the other three were trying to volunteer to be a special constable.

These 13 cases were in 2016/17. The year before four student police officers and 10 special constables failed tests and so far this year one student police officer has failed.

The tests that came back positive showed results for cannabis, cocaine, MDMA, a combination of amphetamines and MDMA and a cocktail of cocaine, amphetamines and MDMA.

None of the candidates who failed drugs tests were hired.

West Yorkshire Police said that only trainee police officers and special constables are tested and that this testing takes place before the training period.

Data obtained by the Examiner shows there were 520 student police officers, 114 police and community support officers and 51 special constables appointed by West Yorkshire Police in 2016/17.

‘Specials’ are volunteer officers who do a minimum of four hours work per week. They have the same powers on duty as regular officers.

Police community support officers (PCSOs) have some of the regular police powers such as the power to issue fixed penalty notices and remove alcohol from people under the age of 18.

The Government criminalises cocaine, MDMA and the other drugs found by West Yorkshire Police by making it illegal to produce, possess or supply the drugs.

Possession of class A drugs such as cocaine and MDMA carries a maximum prison term of seven years, while supply can get you a life sentence behind bars.