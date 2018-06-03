Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Campaign group Hands Off HRI has asked to postpone its judicial review into the proposed closure of Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

The court hearing was due to take place between June 12 and 14 at Leeds Crown Court.

The Examiner understands that Hands Off HRI has requested a three or four month “stay of proceedings” – a postponement, not a cancellation – to allow a separate review ordered by Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt to take place.

It is understood that the Secretary of State’s review considers some aspects – such as flawed consultation, reduction in hospital admissions, travel and transport, public sector equality duty, negative impact on the elderly and young people, flawed full business case – that were drawn to the attention of Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, which wants to downgrade HRI and close its A&E department.

Hands Off HRI hopes to reverse the plan to close A&E and then demolish the main hospital buildings. The proposals are set to cost hundreds of millions of pounds and result in large-scale job losses.

Hands Off HRI has submitted its request for a postponement to the Trust via its Leeds-based legal team Irwin Mitchell. A spokesman for the group said members wished to engage with Mr Hunt’s review which made the original June 12 start date for the judicial review “highly unlikely.”

However they are still awaiting confirmation of their request from the Greater Huddersfield Clinical Commissioning Group. In the light of a refusal, which is considered unlikely, Hands Off HRI have completed the filing of paperwork for the judicial review to go ahead as planned on June 12.

Members of Hands Off HRI took their battle to the High Court in Leeds where a full Judicial Review into plans to downgrade Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and close the A&E department was granted.

The Judicial Review is a court case that will look into the business case for the closure of HRI’s Accident and Emergency and main hospital building.

It was a key victory and cause for much jubilation, with group chairman Mike Forster describing the decision as “massive, just massive.”

In the aftermath of the ruling by Judge Mark Gosnell campaigners launched a fundraising bid which soon smashed its original £15,000 target. The fund, which now stands at more than £20,000, will be used to pay for court costs not covered by legal aid.

To donate go to www.crowdjustice.com/case/hands-off-hri