Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The fate of HRI again rests with Jeremy Hunt.

Independent advisors have now told the Secretary of State for Health whether they agree with Huddersfield health chiefs’ plans or not.

But it could be weeks or even months before Mr Hunt tells the public what his decision is.

Mr Hunt commissioned a report by the Independent Reconfiguration Panel (IRP) in January.

The IRP has now finished its work and given it to Mr Hunt.

The report could recommend a deeper probe into the controversial proposal to transfer most health care to Halifax and demolish the infirmary.

Alternatively, it could say local NHS officials have got it right and the plan can go ahead.

If the latter occurs it will spark legal challenges by Let’s Save HRI – one of the campaign groups bidding to block the unpopular plan.

Hands Off HRI has already had its bid to hold a judicial review of the proposal turned down by a judge in London.

It is due to appeal that decision at Leeds Crown Court next week.

The Department for Health told the Examiner it could not reveal how long it would take Mr Hunt to make his decision.

Karl Deitch, the Huddersfield tradesman whose Facebook post sparked the huge public campaign to save the hospital, said they were hopeful the IRP would back them.

Mr Deitch, chairman of Let’s Save HRI, said: “We are confident that Jeremy Hunt will make the correct call and keep our beloved HRI open.

“We have been campaigning tirelessly for over two years, and he is fully aware of our campaign and standpoint.

“We hope the Secretary of State makes the right decision and does it quite fast so we can all rest up!”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

He added: “Senior NHS experts, clinicians, building experts and NHS finance experts have all looked at the hospital’s case and they say it does not stack up.

“We hope he sees the reasons why we have been fighting so hard to keep our hospital open – for 500,000 people in Huddersfield and Kirklees who depend on it, day in, day out.

“We are fighting to keep our services intact in Huddersfield for our families and our people, and not from any political standpoint.”

Cristina George from Hands Off HRI said: “We know that Jeremy Hunt can sit on the decision without making it public for as long as he wants.

“We’re not expecting to hear anything in the near future - but I would love for us to be proved wrong.”