An artist who has exhibited around the world is bringing his work into the homes of Huddersfield’s art lovers.

Ian Berry, who is known as Denimu because of his work exclusively using old jeans, has published his first-ever book showcasing his work over the past 10 years.

The book, called Denim on Denim, is illustrated with more than 110 images capturing contemporary life as depicted in denim – from the privacy of bedrooms and bathrooms to public spaces such as pubs, London tube stations and American diners.

There’s also a selection of Ian’s portraits, still life studies and installations like the Secret Garden in New York and the Laundromat at Miami Basel.

The images are accompanied by text telling the stories behind the work.

The book includes a foreword by BBC arts and culture correspondent Brenda Emmanus, who first came across Ian’s work in 2013 when she covered his London Solo Exhibition and became “impressed with his ability to create such stunning projects with just his hands, scissors and jeans”.

Explaining how the book came about, Ian said: “I have had a few publishers in the past ask me to do something. I have always had show catalogue around exhibitions, but I have always been too busy to put together a book.

“I have been talking about it for a couple of years – and I have all the skills to put it together as I used to be an art director.”

The former Newsome High School and Greenhead College student designed the book with friend Timmy Ho, whom he met while studying at the University of Huddersfield.

Timmy now works as a designer in Hong Kong and collaborated with Ian on the book when he came to London.

The book includes images from 12 years ago as well as more recent work.

“I wanted to put my strongest work in there,” Ian said. “I’ve tried to make the book flow from one section to the next and to get across how my work is about ‘community’.”

The book, printed and bound by local firm Riasca, gets its official launch next week and is available from www.ianberry.org priced £29 softback and £39 hardback. It will also be on sale at Huddersfield Art Gallery.