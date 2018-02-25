Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The ‘beast from the East’ is heading our way and Kirklees Council is bracing itself for action.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow on Tuesday and Wednesday – and Kirklees is on the edge of warnings for Monday as well.

In its latest weather bulletin the council said: “Looks like we could be in for an interesting week if the forecast is right.

“The MET office has a yellow weather warning in place for our area between Tuesday and Wednesday. There are warnings in place for Monday and Thursday that we are on the edge of.

“Now these are just forecasts at the moment but we are getting ready for a busy week.”

The council will receive a daily local forecast and using data from its weather stations will decide on a plan for gritting across the district.

“We use grit (actually rock salt) that conforms to British Standard: BS3247. The salt mixes with the moisture on the road surface to lower the freezing point and help prevent ice from forming.

“Rock salt works best as a ‘pre-icer’ so we try to spread it before the bad weather hits.”

The council has also issued advice to motorists should the snow hit.

“It’s worth mentioning that snow can settle on a gritted road, so plan some extra time in the mornings for car clearing and a slower journey. Plan around routes that are gritted.

“If you are driving on summer tyres leave extra space between you and the car in front as the cold weather and conditions will lead to greater stopping distances than normal.

“High and exposed routes may be closed or only passable with extreme care, plan your journey accordingly.

“Wrap up warm and think about your journey. The forecast is warning about dangerous levels of wind chill, potential drifting snow and poor visibility.

“It’s worth making sure you have plenty of food in and any medicines in case there is significant disruption.

“We hear a lot about good neighbours during spells of bad weather, it’s always nice to hear when people are checking on neighbours, and helping to clear local roads.”

Examiner weather expert Paul Stevens said the so-called ‘beast from the East’ was heading towards Britain from Siberia, and could lead to the worst cold snap since 1987.

He said current rainfall totals were indicating 25mm in the week up to Friday – the equivalent of 15-25cm of snow over the Pennines.

In his blog at huddsweatherman.com he says: “Sunday will be cold day. Early cloud will clear to leave sunny spells but a cold east wind that will become colder through the day. Cloud will increase with snow flurries from the east later in the day. 2c

“Sunday night will be very cold with snow flurries becoming heavier at times with a dusting in places -3c.

“Monday will be a very cold day with snow flurries becoming snow showers later and heavier by evening. Slight accumulations with local drifting. 0c

“Monday night snow showers heavy at times and more persistent later in the night and bitter wind gusts to 35mph with blowing snow and some drifting -4c

“Tuesday further heavy snow showers in a strong easterly wind. Moderate accumulations in places. Drifting. Perhaps blizzard type conditions. Local thunder. -2c

“Wednesday will be bitter cold, perhaps exceptionally so, with frequent heavy snow showers, some drifting, local blizzards, winds gusting 40mph. -4c.”