The highly respected president of Drakes Huddersfield Cricket League has died.

The league confirmed that Donald Earnshaw passed away peacefully at home this afternoon.

He began his cricketing career at Kirkheaton in 1948 where he opened the batting for the 1st X1 from the age of 17.

In 1968 he left to join Almondbury and, until 1992, was an important member of the 1st X1.

During his time at Almondbury Donald has taken on many different specific roles such as chairman, secretary, groundsman and league rep from 1974.

He has been massively responsible for keeping the club going and paving the way to recent successes.

He became president of the Drakes League in 2013 after 40 years on the league’s management committee.

Almondbury Cricket Club said on Twitter: “We are all beside ourselves at the moment. Our stalwart, rock, and leader has passed away. Rest in Peace Donald. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Earnshaw family at this sad time.”

The League said: “Donald was first and foremost a fine gentleman, a great friend to all committee members and someone who didn’t just devote an incredible amount of his time to the league, but to local cricket in general. We shall miss him greatly.”