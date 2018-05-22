The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Huddersfield teenager who escaped the Manchester Arena suicide bombing has laid a rose for each of the 22 victims as thousands marked the first anniversary.

Lauren Gullick was just 14 when a suicide bomber blew himself up at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on May 22 2017.

Her parents Sarah and Alan were waiting in the foyer for Lauren and her teenage friend when the bomb went off just a few yards away.

Sarah and Alan were both knocked off their feet and witnessed awful scenes as they tried to find their daughter, who was still in the venue.

Alan suffered a shrapnel injury to his hip.

Sarah said: “Lauren laid a rose for each victim with the Trees of Hope that have been set up between St Anne’s Square and the Arena.

“Everyone was very friendly and there was a real sense of coming together. Obviously it was very emotional during the service, but everyone shared tissues and supported each other. It was a really safe atmosphere.”

The family, from Brackenhall, sat in Manchester’s Cathedral Gardens where they watched a live stream of the memorial service on a big screen.

Sarah’s mum Lorraine also attended the event along with 15-year-old Lauren’s friend, who is also from Huddersfield.

The Ariana Grande concert was the first gig that Lauren had attended without her parents being alongside her.

She was in the auditorium when she saw a flash and then made her way out.

Alan had to have an X-ray after the attack which confirmed that nothing was embedded in his body. He has since made a full recovery.