A photographer from Huddersfield is starting to make a name for herself in the tough world of London fashion photography.

Former Greenhead College student Sara Barrow, 24, is doing work for ASBO magazine and has seen some of her images snapped up by national newspapers.

Sara, formerly of Lindley, took part in an ASBO magazine photoshoot in London with 20-year-old X Factor winner Louisa Johnson ahead of the launch of her new single YES.

Her photos of the Essex-born singer appeared in various publications.

(Image: Sara Barrow)

Sara is a graduate of Aberystwyth University and holds an MA in fashion photography from the University of the Arts London.

She is a commercial and fashion photographer and has experience of darkroom and film photography.

She now lives at North Acton, west London.