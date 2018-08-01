Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield GP practice has gone from bad to worse.

Woodhouse Hill Surgery at Fartown has been put in special measures and could be closed after health inspectors gave it a damning rating.

The small practice run by Dr Illyas Ahmad was already on notice after receiving a ‘Requires Improvement’ rating by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) 18 months ago.

Now after follow up checks by the health watchdog in May it has dropped to the lowest ‘Inadequate’ rating, amid the discovery that the lead GP had been telling people to just “go to hospital” if their condition did not improve.

The advice flies in the face of Huddersfield health chiefs’ moves to radically reduce hospital attendances.

The NHS has also been attempting to deter people from going to hospital inappropriately, as approximately one in three A&E visits are said to be unnecessary.

The CQC report also reveals a practice nurse had done a breast examination on a female patient instead of a GP, despite the nurse not having breast care training since 2006 – some 12 years ago.

The GP acted as chaperone but the CQC said the surgery had no policy or protocol guidelines for such a “non routine practise”.

Doctors were also criticised for leaving many patient records out of date – making them unsafe – and having a “high level of antibiotic prescribing” without any justification.

Of the five categories inspected, only the ‘Caring’ category achieved a good rating.

Alison Holbourn, Deputy Chief Inspector of General Practice for the North, said: “It was worrying that since the last inspection in December 2016, the rating for Woodhouse Hill Surgery had fallen from Good to Inadequate.

“I’m concerned to see that the surgery did not have clear or effective systems for the planning and provision of staffing levels.

“Inspectors found that the service was not keeping an accurate record in respect of patients.

“They could see there was a significant backlog of patient records that required summarising. This meant that accurate and up to date information was not always available which could put patients at risk.

“On the second day of the inspection inspectors found that leaders and managers were not always present, and the staff on duty did not have a good understanding of day to day activity at the practice.

“Staff told us that they had mobile phone numbers of the management team.

“Nevertheless, the nature of the staffing structure plus the capacity and capability to provide leadership was not always evident.

“It is important that the people who are registered with Woodhouse Hill Surgery can rely on getting high quality care.

“The service has been placed in special measures and will be kept under review and if needed could be escalated to urgent enforcement action, and if there is not enough improvement we will move to close the service.”

The Examiner contacted the surgery but nobody was available for comment.