The swimming pool at a popular Huddersfield gym has turned green, customers have claimed.

Total Fitness at Waterloo has closed its pools, saunas and steam room amid problems with what is thought to be an algae infestation.

Members were contacted by text warning them that the facilities were closed until Friday.

The message said: “Unfortunately, due to an incident in the local area we’ve had to close the pools and heat treatment rooms at the Huddersfield Club. We’re hoping to re-open these on Friday but will let you know”.

One member told the Examiner: “The pool is actually green and looks like a pond of algae.

“It’s really bad, as lots of people (me included), were swimming down there last night in the green pool.”

The company has so far refused to comment.

Although algae is harmless to swimmers, its build up will deter people from entering the water.

In 2016 the relatively new pools at Huddersfield Leisure Centre were shut down after a green slimy growth – more commonly seen on old waterways or at the docks – was found in the 25-metre competition pool at the £35m state-of-the-art centre.

An insider told the Examiner that staff at the leisure centre had been battling the build up of the organism for months, and a deep clean failed to get rid of it.