Royal wedding fever is set to grip Huddersfield shortly when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot in a glittering ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

And the wedding of the year on Saturday, May 19, will draw tens of thousands of people from across the world to Windsor and pull in a worldwide TV audience totalling hundreds of millions of viewers.

The wedding, which takes place at noon, will be followed just a few hours later by the FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester United with a 5.15pm kick-off.

So, whether it’s a care home putting on a party for residents, nurseries encouraging children to dress up and make cupcakes or clubs offering big screen viewing and an early bar, organisations in Kirklees and Calderdale are determined to make it a day to remember.

Two friends who definitely will be travelling down to Windsor for the wedding are teachers Alison Bray of Holmfirth and Bev Firbank of Scholes.

The monarchy-mad duo starred on TV and radio when they were at Westminster for the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

When they met as teachers years ago they discovered they were both ardent royalists and promised one another they would attend as many royal events as possible. These have included Prince Andrew’s wedding to Sarah Ferguson, Prince William’s nuptials and Princess Charlotte’s birth.

Here in Huddersfield Lindley Liberal Club on Occupation Road, is expecting many of their members to turn up for its special day of celebrations with bacon butties being served from 10.30am and an early bar.

Club secretary Dawn Fawcett said: “We’re hoping it will be a very popular day. It was steward, Daniel Bousfield and concert secretary Paul Bancroft’s idea. I think the combination of a royal wedding and a big football match should prove a winner.

“We have a large TV screen in the concert room which can hold 150 people and then after the wedding has finished we will be serving burgers etc for the FA Cup final later.”

Elsewhere, Honley Day Care and Pre-Prep school, is getting in on the act,

Deputy manager Sam Crossland said: “We are holding a garden party to celebrate the Royal Wedding on Wednesday, May 16, from baby suite to Pre-Prep (3-4 years).

“We are dressing up, making cupcakes, having a royal lunch wearing our own crown jewels, decorating the nursery with homemade bunting and having a wedding cake using a child’s drawing.”

And Huddersfield restaurant The Keys, situated in the atmospheric crypt underneath Huddersfield Parish Church, will be putting out the bunting and serving a special afternoon tea.

Tolson Grange, a residential care home in Dalton , is celebrating the Royal Wedding from about 11.30am for the service at noon.

Care marketing manager Rachel Dodd-Smith said: “The residents will be watching if they wish to do so and they will be providing any ladies with hats who wish to wear them for the occasion. They will also be having afternoon tea.”

And the social committee at the elderly care home in Willow Court, Victoria Road, Elland , will be putting up the bunting with organisers determined to make it a fun day for all its residents.

June Baume said: “Residents will be invited to don their best regalia, hats included, to attend the screening of the wedding of the year in the lounge.

“The rooms will be strewn with Union Jack bunting and St George‘s English flags. Union Jack hats and glasses will be given to the residents as they arrive. The toast made to the couple will, of course, be taken in patriotic decorated drinking cups

“A light buffet lunch, served on Union Jack decorated plates with matching napkins, will be available.

“Most of the residents are members of the Social Club and enjoy at least one event a month where tea is served and is followed by entertainment.

“Residents who aren’t members are still invited to participate in the club’s activities.

“All the hard work of organising these functions is forgotten when one sees the smiling faces and the enthusiasm for joining in singing and even dancing.

“It’s hoped that the sharing of the royal celebrations will provide an opportunity for people not to be on their own and for good, happy memories to be made.”