Huddersfield is to be enshrined in the country’s most popular board game after winning a vote-off with our neighbours Halifax.

The town will be the next place to get its own version of Monopoly.

After being pitched against Halifax for the chance, votes for Huddersfield surpassed those for our neighbouring town with 53%. It’s thought the global reach of Felix the Huddersfield Station Cat , as well as news Skelmanthorpe actress Jodie Whittaker would be the next Doctor Who , pushed votes in Huddersfield’s favour.

The results were announced this morning (Tuesday). The game itself is to hit the shelves later this year in October.

Afolabi Omotola, from Winning Moves UK, who are licensed to produce the game for Monopoly owners Hasbro, said: “The social media followers of Felix look like they swung it for Huddersfield as the vote was that narrow. Commiserations to Halifax for running their rivals so close.

“A very big thank you to everyone who voted. The interest far exceeded our expectations.”

It’s thought local landmarks such as the Grade-I listed station, Castle Hill , John Smith’s Stadium and Emley Moor Mast will all feature on the board. Station cat Felix is also tipped for a mention.

Votes for which landmarks will be included will be opened for a week. Suggestions can be sent to huddersfield@winningmoves.co.uk or via the official Huddersfield MONOPOLY Facebook page. Polls get underway from Tuesday and close at 23.59pm on Monday 2nd April 2018.