Huddersfield is narrowly winning a race to have its own Monopoly board ... and today is the final day people can cast their votes.

The game’s executives have pitched Huddersfield against Halifax and the one that gets the most votes will have its own board - but the deadline is midnight tonight (Saturday).

All we can say at this stage is that Huddersfield is slightly ahead.

“It’s so close in the voting that we may have to roll the dice – unlikely it will be an exact dead heat, but possible,” says Afolabi Omotola, Custom Games Executive at Winning Moves UK which is organising the competition. “Votes have poured from everywhere, including Germany, Japan and Australia. Thank you to everyone who has so far voted.”

Halifax’s rural charms have soared – with its tourism reaching a record high - following two TV hit series over the last few years: Last Tango in Halifax and Happy Valley.

Huddersfield, having joined football’s Premier League elite, has seen its town welcome supporters from all over the world as the football team have played host to the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City this season.

Fans of Doctor Who want to make sure Huddersfield has the Monopoly

Fans of Dr Who – whose new actor is from Huddersfield – and fans of Felix the Huddersfield Railway Cat have sent in votes from across the world. “These have bolstered Huddersfield’s support quite substantially,” added Mr Omotola. “The most popular landmarks suggested so far to feature on the board for whichever town wins have been Piece Hall, the football stadium for Huddersfield, Felix and The Halifax Gibbet in that order.”

During frenzied social media posts throughout the two-month long poll one person posted that if Halifax had its own celebrity cat it would be winning the vote. This post was heavily Re-Tweeted.

Other posts have included one person saying Monopoly should create a “double-sided board” featuring both towns. And one poster has claimed “Huddersfield should lose because it’s “not as photogenic” as Halifax. Meanwhile Felix the Cat herself has said BOTH towns should win.

Votes to: yorkshire@6starpr.co.uk Closing date is: 23.59pm, March 17.

An announcement of the winning location will be made within two weeks of polls closing.