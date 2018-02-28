Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Now we know why Huddersfield Narrow Canal turned green.

People got a shock at the weekend when a section of the canal between Milnsbridge and Paddock turned bright green – prompting a tongue-in-cheek comment on Facebook about a “meltdown at a nuclear reactor upstream.”

But it proved to be a harmless dye used by engineers checking for leaks in the canal structure.

Gary Sykes, who runs Benchmark Kitchens at Birkhouse Lane, Paddock, said the Canal and River Trust were working on that section of the canal “doing bits of repair work.”

Mr Sykes, whose business premises are flanked by the canal on one side and the river Colne on the other, said it was not the first time green dye had been used to trace leaks.

But he said that despite previous repair work his land was regularly flooded by the canal leaking.

“It leaks hugely because of the proximity of the canal and the river,” said Mr Sykes. “The water goes straight from one to the other.

“We have been on about it for five years. We have great big channels across the land now to take the water away.”

Mr Sykes said he understood the present work was being done in readiness for the start of the narrowboat season after Easter.

The canal also turned green in May 2011, when it turned out that British Waterways staff had pumped a dye into the canal to help them with engineering works.

At the time a spokesman for British Waterways said: “The dye is biodegradable and totally harmless to wildlife and plants in the waterway. It is used to allow engineers to check for leaks and water flow.”

The Examiner contacted the Canal and Rivers Trust for comment on the current situation but has not yet received a reply.