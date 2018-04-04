Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield restaurant has closed its doors.

The Ox and Bone restaurant on Firth Street announced to customers on Tuesday that it would not be re-opening.

On Facebook they said: “The Ox and Bone restaurant has been sold and as such has closed its doors permanently today (Tuesday).

“We would like to sincerely thank everyone that has supported us throughout the years, it has been an incredible journey and it is with great sadness but unfortunately it has reached the end.”

The restaurant was a craft bar and BBQ grill opened in 2013 and was popular with meat-eaters with traditional and new style American food, Southern and steaks.

Prior to that the venue was once the home to 1535, a stylish bar restaurant, but that closed in November 2011. It opened as part of the Melting Point renovation project in 2003, with the remainder of the former mill converted into flats.

Another restaurant is to open in the venue.

Manjaros, an African Caribbean grill style restaurant, is due to open a branch in Huddersfield in the coming months, and on its website it has confirmed it will be at 1 Firth Street.

There are currently no planning or licensing applications lodged with Kirklees Council for a Manjaros.