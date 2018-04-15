Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield is set for a taste of summer this week as the weather bypasses spring and turns up the heat.

West Yorkshire is set for a mini heatwave from Wednesday with temperatures set to hit 21˚C (70˚F) making it hotter than Spain and Portugal.

Saturday was a lovely day but Sunday was cooler and overcast – and Monday will be breezy with a few light showers.

Tuesday will see an improvement but Wednesday is when the warmth will really kick in.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are expected to be pretty hot and Examiner weather expert Paul Stevens said: “Don’t give up on summer quite yet as we still have half of spring to go.”

On Twitter he wrote: “Monday will be breezy, mild with spells of hazy sun and a few light showers. 12c.

“From midweek drier air from the SE should spread north through Wednesday with good sunny spells, warm sunshine, perhaps very warm in places with a high 21c.”