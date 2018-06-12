Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Huddersfield Town Foundation has opened its 29th breakfast club.

The club’s ambassador Andy Booth and Terry the terrier mascot were at Paddock Junior, Infant and Nursery School to officially launch it meaning the youngsters there can now have a free nutritious breakfast every day.

The campaign, which was launched in October 2012, has provided over one million healthy breakfasts for children in Kirklees and the surrounding area.

The launch at Paddock Junior, Infant and Nursery School began at 7.45am as around 40 excited children started their day with crumpets, toast and jam, cereal, yoghurt, fresh fruit and juice.

Huddersfield Town Foundation’s Operations and Events Manager Julie Sheffield said: “Once again we were able to see the positive impact that the Early Kick-Off Breakfast Clubs have had on children in our community.

“The youngsters from the school had beaming smiles on their faces when they were tucking into their breakfasts and they thoroughly enjoyed the morning.”

Anyone wanting to learn more about the Huddersfield Town Foundation should email Julie on julie.sheffield@htafc.com or call 01484 503773.