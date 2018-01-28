Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town stars Michael Hefele and Elias Kachunga helped a teenage boy raise thousands of pounds for charity following his mum’s death.

Sam Green wanted to do something after his mum Sarah, a 44-year-old, mother-of-three, from Mirfield who worked at the University of Huddersfield, lost her fight against cancer on Tuesday.

She had been suffering from the disease for around a year and was cared for at the end by Kirkwood Hospice.

Sam, 15, who has been a member of Battyeford Boys from the age of six, said he would have his head shaved today (Sun) to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer.

In the end the event at Battyeford Sporting Club snowballed and 17 young men, mainly from the boys team, had their heads shaved including Josh, the son of Town chairman, Dean Hoyle.

Sarah’s mum, Pat Gatenby, of Huddersfield, was one of around 150 people who watched the mass head shave at the club where Hefele and Kachunga took to their task as if they were old hands.

She said: “Sarah was a wonderful person. There was no-one who had a bad word about her. She was fantastic. I am so lucky to have known her.”

Sam added: “Today shows what my mum meant to people.”

His proud dad Matthew Green, 45, who used to coach Sam’s team said: “Sarah and I had been together for 28 years and we had three children, Sam, 15, Josh, 13, and eight-year-old Rebecca who plays for Battyeford Belles.

“I am really proud of Sam and his mum was too. She was really proud. He set it all up by himself.”

He said that as well as being a mother-of-three, his wife was employed in an administration role at the university and had a serious interest in breeding Australian Shepherd dogs.

Dean, who attended the event along with his wife Janet and Town’s two stars, said: “Josh is 16 and played with Sam for Battyeford Boys since he was seven. I was delighted when Josh told me what he wanted to do though understandably he was rather nervous.

“Everyone has come together for this and it’s been a fantastic turnout.”

An incredible £6,720 was raised from the event. There was also £1,900 raised for Kirkwood Hospice including a superb effort from Tiana (CORRECT) Weathers and young Cole Weathers who generously gave his birthday money to the cause.