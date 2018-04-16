Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A vigil will be taking place outside Huddersfield Library today for people to show their support for the family of a seriously ill little boy.

Huddersfield mums Shannon Gilmore and Siobhan Livesey have organised the peaceful protest in support of the parents of Alfie Evans.

Alfie, aged 23 months, is currently in Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool and his parents are battling through the court to have his care transferred to a hospital in Italy after judged here ruled his treatment be withdrawn.

Shannon, of Thornton Lodge - who is mum to two-year-old Mason - said: “My son is the same age as Alfie and I’ve followed the case and feel for his family so much.

“There have been peaceful protests against the legal ruling all weekend. I asked on Facebook if there was one locally and there wasn’t so myself and Siobhan have organised one.

“It’s about showing support for Alfie and his family, to show there are people who support and are thinking about them.”

She said at least 15 people will attend the vigil at Huddersfield Library at 5pm. They will light candles and display banners and teddies in support of ‘Alfie’s Army’ - a name for his supporters.

Alfie’s parents, Tom Evans and Kate James, refuse to give up hope of keeping their son alive. Today they return to court to challenge a decision to withdraw his treatment.

