A weekend festival of music, arts and crafts is being lined up for the Colne Valley this summer.

The festival is called The One Linthwaite Weekender and will take place on Saturday June 30 at two venues in Linthwaite.

Members of Pride in Linthwaite will gather on the village green next to The Sair pub for their Leadboiler Festival with a focus on arts, music, crafts and a family picnic.

The Pride in Linthwaite group has also teamed up with the Broad Oak Bowling Club which is staging the Oakfest music festival on the same day.

Malc Coton, who is helping to organise the Leadboiler Festival, said: “The Leadboiler Festival will celebrate life in the Colne Valley and with the backing of local businesses, we aim to raise donations for the Huddersfield Welcome Centre foodbank through our Cauldron Challenge.”

The Cauldron challenge is asking residents to donate grocery items and fill an enormous makeshift cauldron.

Malc added: “When we spoke to organisers of Oakfest at Broad Oak Bowling Club, we felt we could work together and establish The One Linthwaite Weekender, having the two events complement each other to unify the Linthwaite area.

“If anyone in the village wants to get involved and put something on over the weekend, we shall back them all the way and we ask them to make contact with us through our website.”

Richard Oldfield of Oakfest said: “We have a superb band line-up at both Oakfest and Leadboilers so there is plenty of choice and visitors from around the Valley can visit one or both venues to suit their taste.

“Both venues are both within a short walk of each other in Linthwaite.”

Each venue will offer a different choice to revellers.

Oakfest will have a range of local Ska and rock bands and the Leadboilers Festival will also have local bands but will have ‘family picnic’ feel to it on the village green. Oakfest is raising funds for Kirkwood Hospice.

Both festivals take place on Saturday June 30.

Colne Valley businesses or residents who want to join in the One Linthwaite Weekender can visit the website www.prideinlinthwaite.com for more information.