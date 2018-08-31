The video will start in 8 Cancel

It's going to be a warmer but cloudy spell in Huddersfield this weekend.

While rain is not expected on Saturday, a large amount of cloud is expected with humidity levels around the 55% mark by the middle of the afternoon.

But don't let the cloud worry you, if you thought it was nice today (Friday) you can expect warmer temperatures.

According to the Met Office , Huddersfield can expect to see a maximum high of 21°C and an even slightly higher 22°C on Sunday.

If you're travelling to Merseyside to see Huddersfield Town take on Everton (15:00 kick-off) , some brightness is expected, however it will be even more cloudier in Liverpool with patchy light rain possible with the thickest cloud. The temperature should sit at around 19°C come kick-off.

The general outlook for Sunday will see more cloud with patchy light rain over the Pennines - although the temperatures will rise slightly, so don't be fooled by the potential outlook!

Going into next week, early forecasts are predicting patchy rain, with expected highs of 18°C. The expected patchy rain will sink southeastwards on Monday, which means more sunshine in the north on Tuesday.