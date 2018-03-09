Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Beast from the East has left the nation with an even deeper pothole problem.

The RAC has revealed pothole-related breakdowns have surged in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, on the fourth annual ‘National Pothole Day’ a road maintenance body has dubbed the country’s roads as a “national disgrace”.

Kirklees Council revealed last month that it had repaired 1,100 potholes in just two weeks after a cold snap.

But the council is fighting a losing battle as a total of 1,700 were reported during the same period.

Last year the council admitted it had a £70m backlog - about 900 miles worth of pot-hole filled routes - thanks to a government policy that hindered investment in minor roads.

Amanda Stretton, motoring editor at Confused.com, said: “It’s alarming that pothole related breakdowns have doubled since last week’s bad weather.

“Drivers are already fed up of having a bumpy ride because of potholes.

“In fact, our research found that 1,031,787 potholes were reported in 2016 and caused £3.1 million worth of damage to vehicles.

“It’s no wonder more than two thirds (69%) of drivers say more should be done to tackle the problem.”

Meanwhile, the Road Surface Treatments Association (RSTA) has declared that decades of under-investment in maintaining the local road network means that potholes have gone from being just a local problem to being a national disgrace.

“Decades of government under-funding has deprived local councils from having the resources to carry out comprehensive planned maintenance,” said Howard Robinson, RSTA chief executive.

“Instead, we have inefficient patch-and-mend of a never-ending pothole plague where hard-pressed councils take one step forward and two steps back.

“The cumulative impact of the potholes in your local area has significant national social and economic consequences that government would do well to take note of.”

Nationally, according to the 2017 Annual Local Authority Road Maintenance (ALARM) survey produced by the Asphalt Industry Alliance, the lack of investment in road maintenance means that it would cost £12.06 billion and take 13 years to address the backlog of potholes in England and nine years in Wales.

Such is the extent of the problem that although last year local highway authorities repaired 1.7 million potholes – one every 19 seconds – the RAC reported that between January and March 2017 it dealt with a 63% increase in potholed-related breakdowns such as broken suspension springs, damaged shock absorbers or distorted wheels.

The national cost of these breakdowns is high with the Tax Payers’ Alliance calculating that annually local authorities pay out over £8 million in compensation claims for road-surface related vehicle damage.

“It is not just the personal cost of potholes, it is also the cost to the national economy,” warns Robinson.

“At a time when post-Brexit, the government wants to show that Britain is open for business the very transport system that carries 97% of our traffic is well below the standard of our chief European competitors.”