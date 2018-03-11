Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds attended the annual St Patrick’s Day parade in Huddersfield this year.

The parade, which takes place a week before the actual holiday, was well attended despite it falling on Mother’s Day.

The main flag party, the Liverpool Irish Flute Band and the Brothers Pearse GAA band led the parade, followed by 10 floats and a dozen other acts and parties.

For the first time in the parade’s 18 years, Terry the Terrier even had a float dedicated to Huddersfield Town in The Premier League.

The 90-minute procession culminated in a show in St George’s Square, with traditional Irish and rock music from bands including the Giants Causeway, Frumptarn Guggenband and Keep it Country.

The town was awash with colour as people dressed in green waved Irish flags and banners.

Organiser John McLoughlin said: "It was brilliant, the floats and acts were fantastic. It was full of colour and culture.

"There was a great turn out and it was great for the town."

Mr McLoughlin said Sophie Jacobs from the Irish Embassy in London attended and was full of praise for the event.

He said: "She came on behalf of the government in Ireland - it's the first time in 18 years they have attended which suggests we have been recognised.

"She said it was full of vibrancy and colour, and it was wonderful to see Huddersfield and the Irish community coming together."

The organisers usually fund the free event with the sale of a £1 parade booklet and this year is was supported by the Government of Ireland and The Cuckoo’s Nest in Marsden.

Why do we celebrate St Patrick’s Day?

St Patrick’s Day is a cultural and religious celebration typically marked on March 17, the traditional death date of Ireland’s patron saint.

Patrick was an Englishman who is celebrated all over the world for introducing Catholicism to a pagan Ireland in the 5th century.

England was a Catholic country until the 16th century when King Henry VIII wanted an annulment of his marriage to Catherine of Aragon and so initiated the English Reformation.

The heritage and culture of the Irish in general is also celebrated on March 17.

Historically, the Lenten restrictions on drinking alcohol were lifted for the day, which has propagated the holiday’s reputation for mass alcohol consumption.