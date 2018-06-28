Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Officers have shared pictures of a major drugs operation after swooping on a farm in Huddersfield .

Hundreds of cannabis plants were seized from the property in Moldgreen at the weekend after police executed a drugs warrant.

West Yorkshire Police say more than 1,000 plants were discovered upon their visit to Coach House Farm on Saturday (June 23). The class B drugs were all confiscated from the property.

The Examiner understands that no one has been arrested in connection with the farm, but that enquiries into the matter are ongoing.

Police in May seized 200 cannabis plants from raiding two houses in Heckmondwike, while raids at houses in Lockwood and Thornton Lodge earlier in the month resulted in 21 plants discovered and destroyed.

Anybody with information on this case, or who may have suspicions their neighbours are growing illegal substances, is asked to contact Huddersfield Neighbourhood Policing Team via 101.