More than 2,000 people turned out for Huddersfield’s first Vegan festival at the town hall today (Sat).

West Yorkshire Vegan Festival was held to raise funds for the Far Place Animal Rescue centre in County Durham.

Huddersfield Town Hall was filled with delicious vegan food including some fabulous patisserie items, cakes, tangy Ethiopian cheese, cosmetics, campaign stalls, inspirational speakers, films and much more.

There was plenty of food for the mind too with dozens of people packed into a room to hear the thoughts of Australian Joey Carbstrong. He gave a fascinating talk for over an hour telling his transformation story, talking about veganism and explaining the importance of activism.

For the fashion-conscious there was so-called statement-wear that is eco-friendly, ethically mindful, responsibly sourced and beautifully made.

Gareth Edwards, Chief Executive of the rescue centre, said he was delighted with the public’s response which exceeded their expectations.

He said: “We had 1,000 people last year at Dewsbury but people have just kept coming through the door today, it’s been great and we seem to have struck a chord with the Huddersfield public.”

Kerri Turner, Head of Events at the centre, and former chairman of Vegan Runners, said: “It’s going really well, it’s been really busy. We have been running around all over the place! All three rooms have been really busy.”

Asked why she thought veganism had exploded into the mainstream in recent times she said: “I think it’s down to social media where people can see for themselves what is happening to animals.”

Clare Allcock, 43, of Holmfirth, said: “I came with son and daughter and daughter-in-law - my son and daughter-in-law are vegan. It’s been good. The variety on offer has been very good.”