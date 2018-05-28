Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager is recovering in hospital after being stabbed five times in an early morning attack.

The 16-year-old youth was with a friend when there was a confrontation with two men on a street which runs behind Dixon’s Milk Ices on Leeds Road.

The boy, who is from Huddersfield, suffered stab wounds to his back and his left arm.

He is recovering from his injuries - which are not thought to be life threatening - in Leeds General Infirmary.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said the stabbing took place in the vicinity of Fieldhouse Lane, just off Leeds Road, at around 12.30am today (Monday).

It is believed the victim and his friend were walking from the Odeon cinema to McDonald’s when there was an altercation with two men.

The victim is thought to have jumped in to try to stop his friend being attacked but was then repeatedly stabbed.

The police spokesman added: “The injuries are not being treated as life threatening. No arrests have been made.”

Police are hunting two men described as being slim. One of the suspects was described as Asian and both were wearing tracksuit bottoms. One was carrying a knife.

The victim was initially believed to have suffered four stab wounds but was later found to have five injuries.

He has received stitches in his wounds and remains in hospital.