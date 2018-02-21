Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drug addict who stole from a DIY chain hurled abuse at magistrates and told them: “I need help not prison.”

Stephen Proctor was arrested after an ex-policeman caught him stealing £102 worth of tools from Screwfix in Birstall.

The offence occurred at the Gelderd Road store on December 27 and the former Pc followed and detained him.

The 44-year-old then tested positive for the misuse of cocaine and opiates following his arrest.

Sonia Begum, mitigating, told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that Proctor had been alcohol and drug dependant for more than 20 years and homeless for the last 18 months.

She explained that he had been in a “vicious circle” and was finding it difficult to get the help he needs.

Magistrates were told that Proctor had sought the help of his local church in getting into rehab.

Miss Begum added: “He’s led a chaotic life but has been getting help from the church and it's been a positive achievement for him.”

Magistrates heard that Proctor committed the offence one week after receiving a 16-week suspended jail term for theft and possession of cannabis.

As he appeared in the dock from custody, he shouted at them: “It’s all f*****g garbage - I need to get help not get sent to prison.”

He was removed from the courtroom for disrupting the proceedings and magistrates pronounced his sentence in his absence.

They activated his suspended jail term and added four weeks for the new offence, making a total of 20 weeks in custody.

Proctor will have to pay £115 victim surcharge upon his release.