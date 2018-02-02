Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield is set for an icy blast this weekend.

With the Pennines in the grip of cold polar air, the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice in the early hours of Saturday with daytime temperatures climbing no higher than 3deg C.

Salendine Nook weatherman Paul Stevens said Friday's sunny spells would increasingly give way to cloud with ice developing this evening and cloud thickening overnight.

He said tomorrow (SAT) would be cold and cloudy with sleet and snow – mostly light but heavier on the hills where 1cms to 3cms could fall.

As cold air spreads from the east later in the day, all levels could expect a dusting with a few snow showers overnight, he said.

Paul said: “Sunday will be very cold with a bitter easterly wind and a few snow or hail flurries from the east. Temperatures will struggle – despite any sunshine – to get above freezing with temperatures remaining below zero over higher ground.”

He said the further outlook for next week was for it to remain cold or very cold with further snow at times moving in from the west followed by another easterly spell with snow showers from the east and sharp night frosts.

The Weather Channel said temperatures could fall to minus 4 next week and minus 2 on Sunday.

A spokesperson for The Weather Channel said: “A cooler trend is predicted over the next five days with temperatures well below normal to start next week. It will be a dry, cold and sunny start next week but a snow risk is possible on Tuesday.

"The bitter conditions will continue for the remainder of the week and it will remain colder than normal, with the risk of snow as moist frontal systems bump in to the cold air across the UK.

"In between, there will be a mixture of sunny spells and wintry showers with the strongest winds in the north and west, although where winds are lighter overnight there will be some severe frost."

The Met Office said the outlook across Yorkshire early next week was for cold weather to continue. It would be cloudy at first on Sunday with rain or sleet giving way to sunshine and wintry showers. It would be frosty, dry with sunny spells on Monday while Tuesday would see a bright start before more snow spreads in.