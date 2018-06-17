Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A banned driver found himself in huge trouble after police caught him popping to the shop for some milk.

John Moorhouse was out on licence after serving a long prison sentence for burglary.

He was barred from the road as the result of another conviction but was pulled over by police in the car park of Tesco Express in Birchencliffe.

The 22-year-old pleaded guilty to charges of driving whilst disqualified and using a vehicle without insurance.

He was stopped by police at the Halifax Road supermarket shortly before 3pm on January 6.

The Ford Focus belonged to his sister and police discovered that he was subject to an 18 month ban.

This was handed to him in September 2016 for identical offences of driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.

Magistrates handed out this punishment while Moorhouse, of Hanson Way Lockwood, was still a serving prisoner.

The same month he was locked up for his part in a break-in at a Scapegoat Hill home.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

A brick was thrown through the window to allow Moorhouse and two other males to enter, make an untidy search and steal jewellery including a gold bracelet and coin of sentimental value.

Two sets of car keys and a Mini were also taken.

Moorhouse pleaded guilty to burglary at Leeds Crown Court and was jailed for 27 months.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, explained: “He was in custody at the time when he cams before this court for the first offence he was given the ban for.

“Mr Moorhouse is illiterate and has difficulty reading and writing.

“He was told that he had an 18 month disqualification via video link but he believed he was banned for 14 months and couldn’t read the correspondence to tell him otherwise.

“When he nipped to Tesco to get some milk he believed that he wasn’t disqualified from driving.”

Mrs Kidd added that her client drove for a short distance and there was no suggestion he was driving erratically or involved in a police chase.

Magistrates were told that he is subject to licence conditions until August 24 this year.

They banned him from driving for a further six months.

He will have to pay £120 fine plus £85 court costs and £30 victim surcharge.