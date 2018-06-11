The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A row over a Chinese takeaway led to a woman being told she “came over here on a boat”.

A video shows a female customer complaining about a Chinese takeaway and she tells the takeaway worker: “I’m a Melthamer, I was born here, you came over here on a boat.”

The scene, at the Wonderful Chinese takeaway on Helme Lane in Meltham, was recorded by Dylan Letremy and posted on social media.

(Image: twitter)

It shows the middle-aged woman threatening to put her complaint online before the row continues as she complains about water and raw food.

The customer then throws food on the counter and appears to flick something in the face of the worker, who threatens to call police.

(Image: twitter)

As the worker tells the woman to “get out and don’t call us again” the customer makes the racist remark.

The video has been viewed over 3,500 times and two Meltham residents asked the Examiner to highlight it to call out the racism the worker was subjected to.