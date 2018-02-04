The video will start in 8 Cancel

The glow of dozens of spectacular fire sculptures lit up Marsden as thousands turned out for a once-in-a-blue-moon pagan-style celebration.

The Marsden Imbolc Fire Festival drew around 3,500 people to the Colne Valley on Saturday night.

The spectacle, which features pyrotechnics and fire dancers, only takes place once every two years as organisers don’t receive any grants or funding.

But it seems the excitement from 2016’s event is still drawing the crowds, as people travelled from as far as London to see the show.

Organiser Angie Boycott-Garnett said that the rain failed to dampen both the flames and people’s spirits.

She said: “It went brilliantly well, even though the weather wasn’t particularly great. Everything went without a hitch.”

Organisers announced back in 2013 that the once-annual event would only run every two years, with the only funding they receive being from the community and local sponsors.

One sponsor is The Cuckoo’s Nest shop in Marsden, with tributes paid to them in the form of a fire sculpture in the shape of a cuckoo.

Angie added: “It’s definitely one of the area’s biggest attractions and people came from all over the country, but at the event it just feels like everyone is one community together.”

Imbolc was a Celtic fire festival to celebrate the end of winter and the coming of spring.

A torch-lit procession weaves its way to Tunnel End and there are drummers, fire performers and jugglers.

The traditional highlight is a contest between Jack Frost, representing winter, and the Green Man (spring) – and Jack Frost is always defeated.