A teen has avoided jail after having a knife in a public place.

Jacey Collier, 19, of Crosland Moor , had the knife on Bradford Road in Huddersfield on July 21, 2016.

He was found guilty of one count of having a bladed article in a public place after a two-day trial at Leeds Crown Court, which included CCTV footage.

Addressing the defendant, Judge Jameson QC said: “I do wish you had the sense to plead guilty to this matter – it would have made my life a lot easier.”

Glenn Parsons, defending, described his client, who has no previous convictions, as ‘a little bit immature’ and said that no further incidents of its kind had happened since.

The judge said: “He is a man with some potential before the courts for the first time. I am extremely reluctant to impose an immediate custodial sentence.”

He imposed a 12 months’ community order, including 100 hours of unpaid work and a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Collier, of Walpole Road in Crosland Moor, must also pay his life savings, which the court heard is £200, towards prosecution costs within a fortnight.