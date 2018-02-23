An inquest was opened today (Friday) into the death of a man who was found hanged in the hallway at his Waterloo home.
The body of Russell Dean Armitage, 46, of Round Wood Avenue, Waterloo, was found by a neighbour who had become worried about him after his failure to get in touch with her.
The inquest at Bradford Coroner’s Court heard Mr Armitage was last seen alive by a neighbour on September 26.
Assistant Coroner Philip Holden heard evidence that on October 2, a neighbour noticed a bedroom window open at his property and climbed in.
She found him hanging in a hallway.
The court heard that Mr Armitage had a history of paranoid psychosis and had been prescribed a number of drugs.
At the time of his death he was under the care of the Folly Hall Mental Health Team.
Mr Holden said police were satisfied there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.
The inquest was adjourned until a future date.
Earlier this week a spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police attended a report of a concern for safety in relation to a man at a property on Round Wood Avenue at around 6.55pm. The man, in his 40s, was pronounced deceased by paramedics. The death is not being treated as suspicious.”
Where to get help if you're struggling
You don't have to suffer in silence if you're struggling with your mental health. Here are some groups you can contact when you need help.
Samaritans: Phone 113 123, 24 hours a day, or email jo@samaritans.org, in confidence
Childline: Phone 0800 1111. Calls are free and won't show up on your bill
PAPYRUS: A voluntary organisation supporting suicidal teens and young adults. Phone 0800 068 4141
Depression Alliance: A charity for people with depression. No helpline but offers useful resources and links to other information
Students Against Depression: A website for students who are depressed, have low mood, or are suicidal. Click here to visit
Bullying UK: A website for both children and adults affected by bullying. Click here
Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM): For young men who are feeling unhappy. Has a website and a helpline: 0800 58 58 58