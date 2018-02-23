Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An inquest was opened today (Friday) into the death of a man who was found hanged in the hallway at his Waterloo home.

The body of Russell Dean Armitage, 46, of Round Wood Avenue, Waterloo, was found by a neighbour who had become worried about him after his failure to get in touch with her.

The inquest at Bradford Coroner’s Court heard Mr Armitage was last seen alive by a neighbour on September 26.

Assistant Coroner Philip Holden heard evidence that on October 2, a neighbour noticed a bedroom window open at his property and climbed in.

She found him hanging in a hallway.

The court heard that Mr Armitage had a history of paranoid psychosis and had been prescribed a number of drugs.

At the time of his death he was under the care of the Folly Hall Mental Health Team.

Mr Holden said police were satisfied there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

The inquest was adjourned until a future date.

Earlier this week a spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police attended a report of a concern for safety in relation to a man at a property on Round Wood Avenue at around 6.55pm. The man, in his 40s, was pronounced deceased by paramedics. The death is not being treated as suspicious.”