Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A bus company has launched an investigation after the top floor of a double decker was wrecked after a driver’s railway bridge blunder.

Police posted a photo of the First bus with the observation that the driver had made a “slight misjudgment” over the size of the vehicle.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon on Mill Lane at Broomfields, Bradford.

Sgt Andy Milner, who posted a photo of the bus on social media, said the road was closed for a while – but the bridge remained intact.

He added: “Fortunately no-one has been hurt with no passengers on board and railway bridge still intact. Slight misjudgment over the size of the bus.”

He joked: “Maybe some open top bus tours of Bradford in the sunshine?”

Bus firm First confirmed it had launched an investigation.

Oliver Howarth, operations director at First Bradford, said no-one had been injured in the incident.

“We can confirm that on Saturday afternoon one of our Bradford vehicles became stuck under the Mill Lane underpass.

“Fortunately this vehicle was not in service, wasn’t carrying any passengers and nobody has been hurt in this incident.

“We are now conducting an investigation into this incident with the driver involved.”