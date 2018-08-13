The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police say they are still investigating the crash that killed Katelyn Dawson more than half a year on.

Shelley College pupil Katelyn, 15, died after a grey BMW 5 Series mounted the pavement , crashing into a bus stop she was waiting at on Wakefield Road at Moldgreen on January 10.

The collision left Katelyn with fatal injuries, whilst also injuring a 17-year-old girl from the same school and 47-year-old Christine Crawshaw. The 51-year-old man driving the vehicle was also hurt.

Witnesses described the scene as “absolute carnage” and a police investigation was opened to determine what caused the crash.

More than seven months later, West Yorkshire Police have confirmed they are still investigating.

A spokeswoman for the force said “the investigation is still ongoing”, adding that it wasn’t unusual for road traffic collision cases to take a long time.

It comes the day after Katelyn’s family and friends marked what would have been her 16th birthday.

Talented dancer Katelyn would have turned 16 on Sunday, and dozens of her loved ones gathered in Moldgreen to release balloons and leave flowers.

Pal Eunique Dickenson said: “She would have wanted us all to celebrate and remember her.”