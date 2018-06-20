Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

He’s danced for the likes of Madonna and Kylie Minogue at celebrity parties.

So who better than champion Irish dancer Kevin O’Leary to provide the entertainment when Huddersfield great-grandmother Sally Murphy celebrated her 80th birthday.

Granddaughter Jodie Hellawell and other family members arranged for Kevin to travel from his home in County Wexford in Ireland to dance for Sally at her birthday party at Longley Park Golf Club.

Sally also hails from County Wexford, but has lived in Huddersfield for about 50 years. She has been friends with Kevin’s parents for many years and stays with them when she returns to visit the area.

Sally, who lives at Rawthorpe , worked as a barmaid for many years at pubs including The Jolly Sailor at Moldgreen and The Dalton at Rawthorpe Lane.

Jodie said the family wanted to make her nan’s 80th birthday one to remember after the “tough time” she had due to series of family tragedies in 2009 when she lost her husband Evans, daughter Bridget Griggs – Jodie’s mum – and oldest son John in less than 12 months.

Jodie said: “I asked Kevin and members of his family to come over and gave the party an Irish theme. Nan thought she was going for a birthday tea so she was surprised when she saw the bunting and balloons and she loved it when Kevin started dancing.”

Kevin, 23, has secured six world championships and will be seeking a seventh successive win on home soil later this year.

Sally’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren were also on hand to enjoy the entertainment.

Jodie added: “Kevin had just been in a competition in China so we didn’t think he’d be able to get over.

“He has danced for Madonna and Kylie and lot of celebrities. He teaches dance as well and has travelled to America to dance, so it was wonderful to see him dance for nan. Even the golf club members were coming in to watch.”