A convicted robber arrested after police raided a Batley house promised a district judge that he has turned his life around.

Police executed a search warrant at the property in Carlinghow Lane, Batley , on July 12 last year.

They discovered cocaine and skunk cannabis worth £345 stashed inside a plastic bag.

Officers also discovered a set of scales and arrested Nathan McBurney and a female at the house.

McBurney, 28, initially denied any knowledge of the drugs before pleading guilty to two offences of possession.

In 2013 he was jailed for six years for robbery and possession of an offensive weapon after holding staff at a Co-op in Leeds at knifepoint.

The same year he was jailed for possession of drugs and in 2007 was sentenced to youth detention for supplying drugs.

McBurney, of Foldings Avenue in Cleckheaton , explained to Kirklees Magistrates' Court that he as since turned his life around.

He explained that he is now a father-of-two and holds a well-paid job with Yorkshire Water .

McBurney said: “I have been out of prison for almost two years and I made a mistake as I had a problem with drugs which I’ve now addressed.

“I’m not that person anymore and have to random drug tests with my job anyway.

“I know that I messed up but I’ve made a lot of progress and learned my lesson.”

District Judge Michael Fanning ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs seized.

He fined McBurney £500 and ordered him to pay £85 court costs plus £30 court charge.