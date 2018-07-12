Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Eccentric Jake Mangle-Wurzel has been hit with fines and costs totalling almost £1,000 after his dog attacked another in a field near his home.

Jake, 80, denied being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control but failed to turn up in time for his trial.

The case went ahead in his absence and District Judge Michael Fanning, sitting at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court , found him guilty and issued a warrant for his arrest.

However, Jake – also known as Thomas Henry Erasmus Occupier (THE Occupier) – arrived at the court around 90 minutes later.

He was brought before the judge who sentenced him.

Jake, who lives in a caravan in Peat Ponds, Salendine Nook , was fined £300 and ordered to pay £620 prosecution costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

The judge also issued an order that Staffordshire cross bull terrier Willy Wurzel be kept on a lead or be tethered outside and wear a muzzle in public.

Jake was warned if he broke the order Willy could be put down.

Jake said he had sacked his solicitors and needed a little extra time to prepare for his trial.

He said he phoned the court at 9.45am – 15 minutes before he was due – to ask for a delay until later in the morning.

However the judge refused to give him extra time and the trial went ahead.

The court heard from Alison Henderson who said Willy – who Jake calls his grandson – attacked her spaniel Cyrus, though the dog wasn’t injured.

Jake said he was angry that he didn’t get the chance to defend himself properly and said he would be appealing against the conviction.

“I am not defeated, I am not quelled. I just have to be a bit careful,” said Jake.

“Jake goes at his own speed and on his own way. I will never be a sheep. If anyone else wants to be dominated by others, that’s fine. But I never will be.

“I don’t expect my own way all the time. Life is about compromise. I don’t break the laws of the land but I work to a strong conscience and I know what’s right and wrong.”

Jake said Willy was not a dangerous dog and he had evidence to prove it.

“I have always raised Willy to be a child,” he said. “He is my grandson. He sleeps in my bed every night and is very gentle.”

Jake said he had been told he could pay the fines and costs at £5 a week and added: “That will take nearly four years by which time I will probably be dead so I won’t have to pay it.”