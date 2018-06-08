Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man forcefully resisted arrest by a police officer and twice damaged his partner’s front door, a court heard.

James Dollive, 28, of Edale Avenue, Newsome, pleaded guilty to resisting the police constable in his duty following an incident at his girlfriend’s home in Crosland Moor in the early hours of May 20.

The court heard that the relationship which started in March was “volatile”.

He also pleaded guilty to criminal damage to her door on the same day and a further charge of criminal damage after he kicked the door on May 30 when he caused £300 damage to it.

Dollive, who was produced from custody, was also charged with committing a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge imposed for two years in January 2017 at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court for harassment.

However, he pleaded not guilty to a further charge of assaulting his partner by beating her at her home on May 30. A date of July 19 was fixed for a trial to take place at the magistrates court.

Prosecutor Bill Astin said following the offences committed on May 20 the defendant was released on bail and told not to attend at her address.

Mr Astin said: “On May 30 he attended at the address in breach of his bail conditions. At about 10.10pm police got a message from the complainant that he is outside and threatening to kick the door in.

“The complainant says he stayed overnight on May 30. He was jealous and started to shout and swear and accused her of being unfaithful.

“When officers arrive he is arrested.’”

In mitigation, Carl Kingsley said the defendant had been in custody for six days. He said his partner invited him on the night of May 29 “to breach his bail which stupidly he did” by staying overnight at her address.

He said she is a regular taker of cocaine and that the couple drank alcohol. However, they argued after that and he wanted his property back.

Mr Kingsley added: “She lives in Crosland Moor, he lives in Newsome. The property is not where it should be. All of this is winding up the situation. She won’t let him in and won’t answer the door.”

He added that on May 20 trouble also erupted after “she said if you go out I will get another bloke in. He thinks she has done exactly what she said she will do.”

He applied for bail for his client but chairman of the bench, Richard Fearnley, declined the request and remanded him in custody pending the trail on July 19.

He adjourned sentencing until that day.