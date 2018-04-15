Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man feared for his family’s life after the driver of a coach they were travelling on allegedly fell asleep at the wheel.

Dom Creed was with his family and other passengers on a coach organised by airline Jet2 between Manchester Airport and Leeds-Bradford Airport.

Mr Creed, from Silsden, near Keighley, was sitting with his son directly behind the driver when the coach veered across lanes of the M62.

“I automatically dropped forward and shouted ‘are you asleep, are you asleep?’,” Mr Creed told the BBC.

“He awoke with a start. ‘Sorry, sorry’ was the response I got.

“Straight away there was alarm and panic and a couple of women behind (were) screaming hysterically.”

Mr Creed said he persuaded the driver to stop at the next service station where passengers got off and ordered taxis home.

Around 50 passengers were on the coach which picked up holidaymakers from a flight from Lanzarote on Thursday that had been diverted to Manchester because of bad weather.

Jet2 has issued an apology and said it was investigating the incident “as a matter of absolute urgency.”

In a statement Jet2 said: “On Thursday night our Lanzarote to Leeds-Bradford flight was diverted to Manchester because of poor weather conditions, so we arranged for an approved provider of coach transport to take customers to Leeds-Bradford.

“We understand that the coach stopped at a service station so that a replacement driver could be arranged, and we are now investigating this incident with the provider as a matter of absolute urgency.

“We go through a strict process with all approved providers of coach transport to ensure that drivers make safety their number one priority, and we apologise to customers for this incident.”

West Yorkshire Police said it was “making inquiries into reports of a road-related offence.”