A cat lover got a shock when his beloved moggy disappeared – only to find he had vanished up the chimney.

Andy Horner, 42, said the tabby, named Jinx, had not come up with him as normal to bed on Friday night, but he was initially not too concerned.

However, on Saturday morning he began to panic when he couldn’t find Jinx and began turning his house upside down.

(Image: Andy Horner)

Andy, of Station Road, Shepley, said: “I’ve only had him about a week and I didn’t think anything about it. He’s only young so has not had all his injections yet and I don’t let him out so I knew he had to be in the house somewhere.”

Despite searching his 100-year-old cottage for three or four hours, from top to bottom, he still couldn’t find him but just as he was despairing him he heard a bit of rustling in the cavity wall.

And to his disbelief realised Jinx had somehow managed to climb up the chimney.

(Image: Andy Horner)

Andy, a security officer, added: “I immediately got a saw and began sawing the spot light out. I was about an hour or so coaxing him out using some treats that he likes.

“Eventually I got him down but it took some patience. I still don’t understand how he got up there but it will cost me £150 in a replastering bill.

“I am just glad I hadn’t turned the fire on!”