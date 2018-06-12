Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

SIXTEEN jobs have been saved with the takeover of a Huddersfield engineering firm.

Administrators for troubled Highfield Gear Industries Ltd, based at Nile Street off St Thomas’ Road, Longroyd Bridge, have sold the firm to Yorkshire Engineering Services 24/7 Ltd with sites at Goole and Selby.

Andrew Andronikou and Paul Zalkin, of business advisory and corporate recovery firm Quantuma, were appointed administrators to ​​Highfield Gear Industries Ltd less than a month ago after the company hit financial problems.

Following the sale, all 16 jobs at Highfield will transfer with the business and will remain in Huddersfield.

Mr Andronikou, a partner at London-based Quantuma, said: “Changes in the business at Highfield Gear Industries had led to rising overheads and resulted in cashflow problems.

“We had approaches from a number of interested parties and were pleased to quickly achieve a sale of the business as a going concern with all 16 jobs saved.”

Highfield Gear Industries was originally established in 1927. The latest version of the business has been trading since 2016. The company, which manufactures gearboxes, gears and related parts, carries out repairs and supplies spares, reported turnover of £1.6m for its most recent financial year.

Yorkshire Engineering Services was formed in 1981 in Selby, North Yorkshire and opened its site in Goole three years later. Today it is a leading supplier of bearings on power transmission products in the Yorkshire and Humber regions.

The firm, which moved its branch in Goole to larger premises in 2010, also offers a year-round 24-hour callout service.